Hong Kong optimizes admission scheme for global tech talent

HONG KONG, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday rolled out measures to further optimize the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS), with a view to expediting the admission of global innovation and technology talent and enlarging the city's talent pool.

These measures included streamlining application procedures to allow tech companies and eligible talent to submit quota and visa/entry permit applications in parallel, and lifting the requirement that applicants must be engaged in R&D activities within 14 designated technology areas, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a new dedicated application channel for one-stop assistance will be set up at the newly-launched Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, according to the HKSAR government.

Launched in 2008, the TechTAS has been a fast-track arrangement for admitting overseas and mainland technology talent. Successful companies will be granted quotas to bring in R&D talent.

The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park officially opened on Monday, with development focuses put on cutting-edge areas such as life and health science, new energy, as well as artificial intelligence and robotics. So far, more than 60 enterprises and institutions have signed leases to move into the park.

