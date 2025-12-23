Hong Kong's IPO market financing in 2025 ranks first globally

Xinhua) 09:52, December 23, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong ranked as the world's top IPO venue in 2025, with record-setting average daily trading volumes and fundraising levels rising sharply from a year earlier, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced on Monday.

As of Dec. 19, HKEX IPOs raised a total of 274.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 35.29 billion U.S. dollars) from 106 new listings, with four companies in the world's top 10 IPOs of 2025. Companies listed on HKEX raised 66 billion U.S. dollars in follow-on offerings, highlighting the vibrancy and depth of Hong Kong's capital markets, the HKEX said.

Data shows that for the cash market, average daily turnover in the first 11 months of 2025 reached 230.7 billion Hong Kong dollars, an increase of 43 percent year-on-year.

Global capital flowed back to Hong Kong in 2025, driven by the "DeepSeek moment," innovative technology initiatives and sweeping market reforms. Since the implementation of Chapter 18A and 18C of the Exchange's Listing Rules, 88 biotech and specialist technology companies have listed on HKEX, reflecting robust investor interest in cutting-edge sectors, the HKEX said. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.77 Hong Kong dollars)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)