​Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks on countermeasures against U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region

People's Daily Online) 17:16, December 26, 2025

Q: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has put on its website the decision to take countermeasures against 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 senior executives. Do you have any further comment?

A: In response to the latest U.S. announcement of large-scale arms sales to China's Taiwan region, China has decided to take countermeasures in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law against 20 U.S. defense-related companies and 10 senior executives who have engaged in arming Taiwan in recent years.

We stress once again that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations. Anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China's firm response. Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing. No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China once again urges the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, act on the commitment of the U.S. leader, stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

