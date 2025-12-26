Home>>
Taiwan lawmakers vote to pass motion to impeach island's leader Lai Ching-te
(Xinhua) 15:52, December 26, 2025
TAIPEI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- An impeachment motion against Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te, submitted by lawmakers from the Chinese Kuomintang party and Taiwan People's Party, was approved by the island's legislature on Friday.
According to procedures, the legislature is expected to hold a vote on the impeachment on May 19, 2026.
