Lai Ching-te criticized for selling out Taiwan's competitive industries

Xinhua) 13:12, December 24, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities led by Lai Ching-te for selling out Taiwan's competitive industries.

Spokesperson Peng Qing'en made the remarks at a regular press conference held by the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, following a reporter's question about the DPP authorities' participation in an inaugural silica summit organized by the United States.

Peng said China firmly opposes the United States providing a stage for Taiwan separatists. He said the DPP authorities, driven by separatist agendas, have deliberately fueled ideological confrontation, which lacks public support.

The so-called "democratic supply chain," Peng said, runs counter to economic and market principles, reflecting the DPP authorities' endless accommodation of external forces.

By trading away Taiwan's competitive industries and sacrificing the island's development prospects in exchange for external backing for separatism, he said, such actions will only escalate cross-Strait tensions, increase the burden on Taiwan residents, and undermine Taiwan's economic lifelines and future development.

