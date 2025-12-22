China opposes Japanese legislators' visit to Taiwan: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:41, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposed the visit of some Japanese legislators to China's Taiwan region, and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news briefing that the Japanese moves violated the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and Japan's own commitments, as well as the one-China principle, saying that Japan was urged to deeply reflect and correct its mistakes and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs.

