Arms sales to Taiwan region cannot impede China's reunification: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:56, December 20, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- No matter how many advanced weapons are sold to China's Taiwan region, they cannot hinder the historical trend that China will eventually and surely be reunified, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query related to the latest arms sales approved by the United States to Taiwan.

"No one or force should underestimate the strong will and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Guo.

He said the U.S. massive arms sales to the Taiwan region grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and send a seriously wrong message to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and others.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this, and has immediately lodged serious protests with the U.S. side," said Guo.

He stressed that China's core interests must not be eroded, the Taiwan question must not be interfered in, and China's bottom line must not be crossed.

"Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, and any move of arming Taiwan will face serious consequences, Guo said.

The so-called "assistance in response to threat" to Taiwan, as reported by some foreign media outlets regarding the aim of the U.S. arms sales, will only embolden "Taiwan independence" separatists, put the people in Taiwan on a "powder keg," push the Taiwan Strait towards danger, and inevitably increase the risk of China-U.S. conflict and confrontation, he said.

"China will take all measures necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Guo, urging the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, act on the serious commitments made by U.S. leaders, stop the dangerous move of arming Taiwan, stop disrupting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong messages to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

