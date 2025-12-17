Mainland to help Taiwan businesses seize development opportunities: spokesperson

December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland stands ready to help Taiwan businesses seize development opportunities presented by the 15th national five-year plan (2026-2030), a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Chinese mainland will continue to improve policies and mechanisms to boost cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation to deepen integrated development.

She expressed the hope for Taiwan people, including the business community, to work with the mainland to promote cross-Strait peaceful development and advance national reunification.

