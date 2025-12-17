2025 annual conference of Cross-Strait CEO Summit opens in Nanjing

Xinhua) 09:47, December 17, 2025

Participants visit an exhibition area of the 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit opened here Tuesday. About 800 people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered on Tuesday in Nanjing to discuss cross-Strait industrial transformation, innovation and cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Guo Jinlong, president of the Chinese mainland side of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2025 annual conference of the summit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit opened here Tuesday. About 800 people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered on Tuesday in Nanjing to discuss cross-Strait industrial transformation, innovation and cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

