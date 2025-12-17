Business leaders discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial innovation

Xinhua) 08:32, December 17, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

NANJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- About 800 people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered on Tuesday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, to discuss cross-Strait industrial transformation, innovation and cooperation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addressed the opening ceremony of the 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit.

Wang emphasized the importance of following the trend of national reunification and rejuvenation, maintaining the correct direction for cross-Strait relations, and deepening exchanges and cooperation to promote common development.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has laid out top-level designs and strategic plans for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), which will inject new momentum into cross-Strait economic cooperation and common development, he said.

Wang expressed the hope that businesspeople and enterprises in Taiwan would contribute more to strengthening the Chinese nation's economy and creating lasting well-being for the Chinese people.

He also called on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, oppose any form of "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities and external interference, and resolutely advance the cause of national reunification.

Liu Chao-shiuan, co-president of the summit from Taiwan, said in his address that despite significant changes in the global economic landscape in recent years, the mainland remains a crucial production base and market for Taiwan businesses.

The summit, grounded in the 1992 Consensus, has provided a platform for industrial cooperation across the Strait, facilitating in-depth exchanges and yielding substantial results, he added.

Liu expressed the expectation that both sides will work to achieve industrial transformation, upgrading, and innovation across multiple industrial chains.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Liu Chao-shiuan, co-president of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit from Taiwan, and cross-strait entrepreneur representatives, before the opening ceremony of the 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

