Reunification the only direction for Taiwan's future: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Reunification is the only direction for Taiwan's future, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Thursday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's recent media interview.

Chen said Lai is once again peddling the narratives of seeking "Taiwan independence" through military buildup and soliciting foreign support, attempting to mislead the people of Taiwan and distort international public opinion.

Such remarks once again expose Lai's obstinate pro-independence nature and reveal his true role as a "saboteur of peace," "creator of crises," and "instigator of war," Chen said.

Since taking office, Lai has clung stubbornly to his "Taiwan independence" stance, aggressively promoting separatist fallacies and constantly inciting cross-Strait confrontation, pushing Taiwan toward the perilous brink of conflict, he said.

Lai is the instigator of escalating cross-Strait tensions and the primary source of division within Taiwan society, he added.

Chen stressed that peace is the shared aspiration of people on both sides of the Strait, and reunification is the only direction for Taiwan's future.

"We are committed to creating broad space for peaceful reunification," he said, "but will leave no room for any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities."

Chen expressed the hope that the people of Taiwan would clearly recognize the severe dangers and detrimental consequences of the Lai Ching-te authorities' pursuit of a separatist agenda, firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

He also expressed the hope that the people of Taiwan would work with the mainland to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and jointly create a bright future for national reunification and rejuvenation.

