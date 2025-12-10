DPP authorities slammed for hollowing out Taiwan's industrial strengths

Xinhua) 15:00, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed recent comments by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te and his deputy Hsiao Bi-khim regarding the relocation of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) capacity overseas, saying the remarks once again expose the role of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in eroding Taiwan's industrial foundations.

At a press briefing, Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was asked to comment on Lai's claim in a media interview that he supports TSMC -- the world's leading contract chipmaker -- and Taiwan's semiconductor sector in increasing presence in the United States, Japan and Europe "to promote global prosperity and progress."

"What is being portrayed as 'promoting global progress' is, in fact, the outflow and depletion of Taiwan's most valuable industrial assets -- built through generations of hard work by people in Taiwan," Chen said.

"What is being advertised as contributing to U.S. manufacturing is essentially the sacrificing of the interests of Taiwan's industries, companies and ordinary people," the spokesman said.

