How to resolve Taiwan question is solely a matter of Chinese people: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:07, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- How to resolve the Taiwan question is solely a matter of the Chinese people, which brooks no external interference, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query about the newly released U.S. national security strategy report.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, he said.

He called on the U.S. side to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, honor its leaders' commitment, approach the Taiwan question with extra prudence, stop abetting and aiding separatist forces' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" and resist reunification through military buildup.

"China will never flinch in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guo stressed.

