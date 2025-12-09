Supporting "Taiwan independence" violates China's constitution, international law: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:06, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Attempts to pursue "Taiwan independence" mean splitting China's territory, and supporting "Taiwan independence" amounts to interference in China's internal affairs, which violates both China's constitution and international law, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during which Wang elaborated on both the historical realities and legal foundations regarding the Taiwan question.

Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times, Wang stressed.

The Cairo Declaration issued in 1943 stated clearly that all the territories Japan had stolen from China, such as Taiwan, should be restored to China.

Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation jointly issued by China, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union in 1945 stipulated that the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out.

On Aug. 15, 1945, Japan surrendered unconditionally, with the Japanese Emperor committing to faithfully fulfill the provisions of the Potsdam Proclamation. On Oct. 25, 1945, the Chinese government announced that it was resuming the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan, and the ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei.

In 1949, the People's Republic of China (PRC) became the successor to the Republic of China, and the Central People's Government became the only legitimate government of the whole of China. As a natural result, the government of the PRC should enjoy and exercise sovereignty over all its territory, including Taiwan.

At its 26th session in Oct. 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which undertook to restore all its rights to the PRC, and to expel forthwith the "representatives" of the Taiwan authorities from the place at the UN. The UN's official legal opinion confirms that Taiwan is a province of China.

The 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement states that "The Government of Japan recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. The Government of the People's Republic of China reiterates that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. The Government of Japan fully understands and respects this stand of the Government of the People's Republic of China, and it firmly maintains its stand under Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation."

The 1978 Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan confirms that the principles set forth in the Sino-Japanese Joint Statement should be strictly observed.

The status of Taiwan as China's territory has been unequivocally and irreversibly affirmed by a series of ironclad historical and legal facts, said Wang.

Japan's current leader recently made reckless remarks on hypothetical situations on Taiwan, noted Wang. He also pointed out that this severely violates China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, blatantly contravenes the commitments Japan has made to China, directly challenges the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the post-war international order, and poses serious risks to peace in Asia and the world at large.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Wang stated that Japan, as a defeated nation, should have undertaken profound reflection and acted with greater caution.

"Yet now, its current leader is trying to exploit the Taiwan question -- the very territory Japan colonized for half a century, committing countless crimes against the Chinese people -- to provoke trouble and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable," he said.

The Chinese people, together with all peace-loving people around the world, bear the responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and have the obligation to prevent Japan from re-militarization and attempting to revive its militarist ambitions, Wang emphasized.

