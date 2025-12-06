China urges U.S. to gain clear understanding of highly sensitive Taiwan question

Xinhua) 10:19, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to have a clear understanding of the highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question, and to fully implement the commitments made by U.S. leaders, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a media query. It has been reported that Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te recently participated in the New York Times DealBook Summit via pre-recorded video and made reckless remarks on the Taiwan Strait situation.

Lin said that certain media outlets in the United States are providing a platform for the leader of the Taiwan authorities to spread false statements promoting "Taiwan independence" separatist rhetoric, which seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, sending a severely erroneous signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"China firmly opposes this," he said.

He stressed that Lai's relevant remarks and actions once again expose his nature as a separatist advocating for "Taiwan independence," as well as his scheme to seek independence by relying on the United States, once again proving that he is a "peace destroyer" and a "troublemaker."

"Whatever Lai says or does is a futile attempt doomed to fail," the spokesperson said.

