2025 annual conference of Cross-Strait CEO Summit to be held in Nanjing from Dec 16 to 17

Global Times) 13:34, December 10, 2025

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summitwill be held in Nanjing, capital of East China’s Jiangsu Province, from December 16 to 17, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Themed “focusing on transformation and innovation, deepening multi-chain cooperation,” the summit will center on discussions on topics such as seizing the strategic opportunities presented by the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30), helping Taiwan entrepreneurs and enterprises integrate into the new development paradigm, and deepening cross-Straits integration and cooperation across industrial chains, supply chains, innovation chains, and value chains, according to Chen.

Approximately 800 participants are expected to attend, including members of summit’s council and registered members, entrepreneurs from the mainland and Taiwan, as well as relevant experts and scholars, Chen said.

