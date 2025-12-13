"Taiwan independence" separatists who forget their roots will be condemned by history: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:02, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- What awaits the "Taiwan independence" separatists who have betrayed their ancestors is contempt from the people and the judgement of history, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

The Japanese government has been recently refusing to explicitly reiterate Taiwan-related statement set forth in the four political documents between China and Japan and kept dodging the issue by repeating that its position "remains unchanged." At the same time, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities echoed Japan's erroneous remarks and deeds by lifting import restrictions on Japanese seafood and sending groups to visit Japan to show support.

Noting that Japan has committed innumerable crimes in Taiwan over the 50-year occupation and colonial rule, Guo said at a regular news briefing that the DPP authorities have turned a blind eye to the countless tragedies and evidence, and instead blatantly glossed over Japan's colonial rule by using the term "end of the war" to fudge historical facts and avoid mentioning "the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" or "Taiwan's recovery."

During Japan's colonial rule, hundreds of thousands of our Taiwan compatriots were murdered by the Japanese military, accounting for about one-fifth of the population at that time. Under Japan's massive economic plundering and spiritual enslavement, 70 percent of Taiwan's land was occupied, and natural resources including coal and gold mines were destructively exploited.

Over half of the rice produced in Taiwan was shipped to Japan, while the local people were starved to death. Many Taiwanese were used as forced laborers, among whom 40 percent died. Around 200,000 young Taiwanese were forced to serve in the Japanese military and tens of thousands of them died as the "cannon fodder" of Japanese militarism. More than 2,000 Taiwanese girls and women were forced to become "comfort women." The Taiwanese, who were slaves living on a conquered island, had no political rights, freedom of belief or cultural freedom.

The DPP authorities have whitewashed Japan's colonial rule and oppression on Taiwan as "development" and "contribution," turning its back on the Chinese nation, selling Taiwan out to ingratiate with Japan, and serving as the accomplices and pawns of Japanese militarism, Guo said.

As China marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the Japanese leader once again cited "survival-threatening situation" regarding the Taiwan question, which amounts to a challenge to human conscience and international justice, and has undoubtedly met with strong outrage from the Chinese people and the international community, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)