Taiwan's ban of mainland social media app a case of political manipulation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:07, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Taiwan authorities' ban of popular mainland social media app Rednote is a typical case of "double-standard" political manipulation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' so-called effort to "combat fraud" is nothing more than a pretext driven by ulterior motives, and the real purpose is for "Taiwan independence."

Denouncing the DPP authorities for cutting off channels of cross-Strait exchanges, and depriving Taiwan residents', especially the young generations', right to information and freedom to use social media platforms, Zhu said that such actions have already triggered strong dissatisfaction and opposition among the people on the island, particularly the young people.

