Home>>
Spokesperson reiterates resolute opposition to foreign interference in Taiwan question
(Xinhua) 14:42, December 17, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated resolute opposition to foreign interference in Taiwan question.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the statement in response to Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's planned purchase of weaponry from the United States.
"We have the strong will, confidence, resolve and capability to crush any secessionist attempt seeking 'Taiwan independence'," she said, adding that China's reunification is unstoppable.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan's ban of mainland social media app a case of political manipulation: spokesperson
- Mainland to help Taiwan businesses seize development opportunities: spokesperson
- Japan's unsettled debt to Taiwan
- 2025 annual conference of Cross-Strait CEO Summit opens in Nanjing
- Business leaders discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.