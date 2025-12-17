Spokesperson reiterates resolute opposition to foreign interference in Taiwan question

Xinhua) 14:42, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated resolute opposition to foreign interference in Taiwan question.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the statement in response to Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's planned purchase of weaponry from the United States.

"We have the strong will, confidence, resolve and capability to crush any secessionist attempt seeking 'Taiwan independence'," she said, adding that China's reunification is unstoppable.

