Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area accelerates growth in low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 08:42, December 26, 2025

An electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, developed by Chinese drone maker EHang, carries out a demo flight at the urban air traffic operation demonstration center in Bao'an District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Conference on High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Economy in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) convened in south China's Guangzhou city Thursday, gathering government officials, industry leaders and academics to chart a course for innovation-driven growth.

Low-altitude economy, a strategic emerging cluster, represents a pivotal frontier for technological advancement and economic diversification. The GBA, with its robust industrial ecosystem and cross-border synergies, is poised to lead this charge.

Guangdong Province, the core engine of the GBA, is a hub in China's low-altitude landscape. Data from the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission reveals that the province hosts over 15,000 low-altitude industry chain enterprises, 30 percent of China's total, including global leaders like EHang and DJI. In 2024, Guangdong produced 6.94 million civilian drones, accounting for 95 percent of China's consumer-grade and 54 percent of the industrial-grade market shares.

The conference yielded substantial collaboration outcomes, with cities including Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou and Zhuhai inking agreements spanning government-enterprise partnerships, research alliances and operational innovations. These steps aim to forge a networked industrial ecology, accelerating the integration of low-altitude applications.

Zhang Hu, executive vice governor of Guangdong, emphasized the GBA's readiness for robust growth of the low-altitude economy, noting that the region boasts an exceptional innovation environment, world-class business conditions, and a mature industrial system.

Hong Kong is leveraging its unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" framework. In March, the city launched a "regulatory sandbox" for low-altitude projects, enabling controlled testing of technologies and infrastructure.

Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and head of its low-altitude economy task force, said, "As an international financial, shipping and trade hub, Hong Kong will fully utilize its role as a super-connector to collaborate with Guangzhou and other GBA cities in advancing high-quality development of the low-altitude economy."

Macao has also established a dedicated task force for the development of the low-altitude economy.

"Low-altitude economy is a national strategic industry and a new engine for GBA integration," Tai Kin Ip, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region government, said, adding that Macao will strengthen cooperation with fellow cities to contribute to high-quality development of the sector.

A 2025 blue book on GBA low-altitude industry released by China Economic Information Service highlights the need for synergy among Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai as core hubs, coupled with deeper integration with Hong Kong and Macao.

