Unit 1 of Taipingling nuclear power plant starts fuel loading in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:24, December 26, 2025

Engineers make preparation for the fuel loading in the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 23, 2025.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Engineers make preparation for the fuel loading in the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 23, 2025.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows an interior view of Unit 1 of the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This undated file photo shows a view of the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo by Ke Yongchu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the fuel loading process at the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua)

Engineers make preparation for the fuel loading in the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 23, 2025.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a view of Unit 1 of the Taipingling nuclear power project in south China's Guangdong Province.

The fuel loading for Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong commenced on Wednesday.

The unit uses Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design. It is the first Hualong One project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo by Ke Yongchu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)