Role in global nuclear power continues to grow

China Daily) 11:26, October 28, 2025

The view of a nuclear power plant in Fangcheng Port in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. CHINA DAILY

China has solidified its position as the world leader in nuclear power, with its total installed capacity surpassing 125 gigawatts, and is playing an increasingly indispensable role in the global transition toward clean energy, industry experts said.

The country's installed nuclear power capacity now stands at an impressive 125.41 GW, combining 59 operational units with a total capacity of 62.48 GW and 53 units currently under construction, accounting for 62.93 GW, said Zeng Yachuan, director of the nuclear power department at the National Energy Administration.

This achievement firmly places China at the forefront of the global nuclear power landscape, he said during the recently held nuclear power industry development forum, a sub forum of the International Forum on Energy Transition organized by the NEA in Suzhou, Jiangsu province.

Global nuclear power generation reached a new decade-high in 2024, with robust growth expected to continue, he said.

"In the ongoing global energy transition toward clean and low-carbon sources, nuclear energy's importance is becoming increasingly prominent. It is likely that an astounding 43.18 percent of the world's highest-rated nuclear power units originate from China, underscoring the nation's pivotal role."

China, one of the few countries to possess a complete and independent nuclear power industrial system, is leveraging its comprehensive capabilities to drive both domestic expansion and international collaboration.

Gao Ligang, general manager of China General Nuclear Power Group, said China's Hualong One, the country's domestically designed third-generation reactor, is a key indicator of this progress, with its complete self-sufficiency in core equipment.

The widespread construction of China's domestically designed Hualong One technology marks a critical milestone for China, he said.

"It signifies not only the mastery of core technologies in the design and manufacturing of crucial nuclear power equipment, but also the stimulation of innovation across its vast supply chain."

This initiative has engaged over 5,400 upstream and downstream enterprises, leading to the localization of more than 400 key pieces of equipment, effectively making Hualong One entirely self-reliant for its complete set of equipment, he added.

Key players within the nuclear power supply chain have also demonstrated robust integrated supply capabilities and forward-looking strategic planning.

Li Jianhua, deputy general manager of Dongfang Electric Group, said the company has achieved a stable supply capacity of four-six sets of primary equipment for the nuclear island, such as reactor pressure vessels, and six-eight sets of primary equipment for the conventional island, including turbine generator sets, on an annual basis.

This consistent output is crucial for supporting China's ambitious nuclear power construction program and its leadership in the global nuclear energy sector, said Li.

China's rapid nuclear expansion aligns with its broader national energy strategy to enhance energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve its ambitious carbon neutrality goals, said Lin Boqiang, head of the China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at Xiamen University.

The continuous development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies, particularly those with high domestic content like Hualong One, are critical for sustaining this momentum and further strengthening the nation's position as a global nuclear power leader, Lin said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)