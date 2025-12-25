In pics: Manzhouli port in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:17, December 25, 2025

Customs staff check an inbound China-Europe freight train at Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A crane loads containers at an international railway freight yard in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Inbound passengers queue to receive identity check at the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Outbound cargo trucks queue to go through the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Cargo trucks queue to go through the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows a trading hall for Chinese and Russian merchants in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 3, 2025 shows cargo trucks queuing to go through the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Photo by Xiao Jianbo/Xinhua)

A Russian lorry driver goes through exit formalities at the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

People go through entry formalities at the Manzhouli land port in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2025. Manzhouli City, a historic port city on the China-Russia border, has been unleashing its vigor in city development with continuously deepening of opening-up. According to data released by the Manzhouli station of exit and entry frontier inspection, the Manzhouli port has handled over 900,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips this year as of Dec. 23. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

