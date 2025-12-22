21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
A child poses for photos with a cartoon character during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A folk performance is staged during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
A child enjoys playing on an ice-made slide during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Artists pose for photos after the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A citizen plays with his child during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Citizens have shish kebabs during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025. The nadam fair kicked off here on Sunday, attracting tourists from home and abroad. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
