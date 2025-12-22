22nd China-Russia-Mongolia int'l ice and snow festival opens in Manzhouli, N China

Xinhua) 09:29, December 22, 2025

People visit an ice and snow theme park in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2025. The 22nd China-Russia-Mongolia international ice and snow festival opened here on Saturday.

The theme park created for the festival covers an area of 128,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

