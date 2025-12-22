Inner Mongolia holds twin winter festivals blending tradition, motorsport

Xinhua) 08:57, December 22, 2025

A folk performance is staged during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

HOHHOT, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hulunbuir in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was transformed into a stage for both ancient Mongolian traditions and winter motorsport on December 20, as two major winter festivals opened in the city on the same day.

The 21st Ice and Snow Naadam Festival raised its curtain in the morning on the frozen Yimin River in Hulunbuir, drawing nearly 10,000 participants including visitors from Russia, Mongolia and across China. Hours later, the 2025 Inner Mongolia Ice and Snow Hero Rally roared into life on ice tracks carved through some of the region's most dramatic winter landscapes.

The dual launch marks the peak of Inner Mongolia's 2025-26 winter tourism season, which features 159 winter events, 48 sporting competitions and 45 themed tourism routes.

For the first time in its history, the Ice and Snow Naadam - a winter adaptation of Mongolia's traditional summer sporting festival - was held entirely on ice. The event occupied 70,000 square meters of frozen river, featuring camel caravans, horse racing, throat singing performances and traditional Mongolian wrestling.

Unlike previous single-day events, this year's Naadam has shifted to a permanent operation model running through March, with daily performances, craft markets and cultural experiences available to visitors.

The Ice and Snow Hero Rally also opened on Saturday afternoon. Over the coming days, the rally will feature ice drift and snow jump competitions on professional tracks, and will move onto three national scenic routes that double as extreme racing circuits.

The rally operates under a dual model, hosting professional motorsport competitions while offering public ice-driving experiences for amateur participants.

A child poses for photos with a cartoon character during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

A child enjoys playing on an ice-made slide during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

Artists pose for photos after the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

A citizen plays with his child during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

Citizens have shish kebabs during the opening ceremony of the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2025.

