17 killed in bus-truck collision in India's Karnataka
(Xinhua) 10:58, December 25, 2025
NEW DELHI, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 people were killed and many others injured early Thursday when a private sleeper bus caught fire after being hit by a large truck in India's southwestern state of Karnataka, local media reports said.
