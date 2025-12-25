17 killed in bus-truck collision in India's Karnataka

Xinhua) 10:58, December 25, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 people were killed and many others injured early Thursday when a private sleeper bus caught fire after being hit by a large truck in India's southwestern state of Karnataka, local media reports said.

