2 dead, over 40 injured in violence in India's Assam

Xinhua) 14:14, December 24, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and more than 40 injured in intense violence over the past 24 hours between two tribal groups in India's northeastern state of Assam, a local police officer confirmed by phone on Wednesday.

Among the injured were some policemen, too.

The violence reportedly broke out between two warring tribal groups in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. One tribal group alleged that those belonging to the other group were outsiders and demanded that they be evicted from the area.

According to an online report by Hindustan Times, a group of protesters had observed a hunger strike for the past two weeks, demanding the eviction of alleged "illegal settlers" from Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve lands.

A mob torched the home of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang, which in turn triggered widespread unrest across several areas, including Kheroni and Dongkamokam.

Amid a series of violent incidents over the past few days, individuals from one group torched several shops belonging to people of the opposite group in Karbi Anglong.

