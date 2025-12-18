Delhi authorities limit office attendance to 50 pct amid heavy smog

Xinhua) 10:31, December 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Delhi authorities on Wednesday announced mandatory work-from-home norms for 50 percent of employees in both government and private organizations as the Indian capital city grapples with heavy smog.

"From Thursday, all government and private institutions must ensure 50 percent of their workforce is working from home," local labor minister Kapil Mishra said during a press briefing, underlining that the order applies uniformly across sectors.

However, the measure excludes workers employed by the departments providing essential services like hospitals, emergency response, fire services, departments involved in the fight against air pollution, among others.

Mishra said the move is aimed at cutting daily commuting and reducing vehicular emissions. He also warned that action will be taken against institutions that fail to comply.

Air pollution in Delhi, home to over 30 million people, gets aggravated during the winter months. The deterioration in air quality is attributed to slow wind speed, stubble burning in the neighboring states, industrial activities, vehicular traffic, as well as rampant construction.

