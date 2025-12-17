Owners of India's Goa nightclub where fire killed 25 arrested

Xinhua) 09:34, December 17, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Officials said the main owners of a nightclub in the western Indian state of Goa, where a deadly fire killed 25 people last week, were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and formally arrested upon arrival at New Delhi airport.

The owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, "will be produced before a Delhi court, where we will seek transit remand to take them to Goa to face the law," an official said.

On December 7, the fire tore through a popular nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane at Baga in Arpora village of North Goa district, about 16 km northwest of Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

Goa officials said the Luthra brothers, who face culpable homicide charges, fled India hours after the fire, catching a flight to Thailand's Phuket. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued following their escape.

Authorities in Goa have already arrested six people and suspended three officials in connection with the incident.

Initial suspicion focused on a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder explosion near the kitchen area. However, now it is believed that electronic fireworks used during a dance ignited the roof, and that highly flammable construction materials allowed the fire to spread rapidly.

