4 arrested, 3 officials suspended over lapses in India's Goa nightclub fire

Xinhua) 10:38, December 09, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the western Indian state of Goa have arrested four people and suspended three government officials in connection with the deadly fire at a nightclub that killed 25 people, officials said Monday.

The fire on early Sunday tore through a popular nightclub in Arpora village of North Goa district, about 16 km northwest of Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

"Police have arrested four people, including the general manager and three staffers of the nightclub. A rural body head (locally called sarpanch) was also detained for issuing a trade license for the nightclub's premises in 2013," an official said.

"The government has also suspended three officials over lapses in granting permissions to the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub," he added.

According to police, the fire killed 25 people and injured six others.

Police have already registered a case against the nightclub's owners and the event organizers. A lookout notice has also been issued against the owners of the nightclub.

On Monday, the local Goa government constituted a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to find out about the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

Chances of fire in India are often high, as owners of buildings and houses usually ignore safety standards with regard to fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.

