9 killed, 29 injured as bus plunges into ravine in S. India

Xinhua) 16:39, December 12, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people were killed and 29 others injured, some of them critically, after a bus carrying them skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near the Tulasipakalu village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, about 267 km northeast of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the bus was carrying 35 passengers, two drivers, and a cleaner.

Immediately after the accident, teams from the Maredumilli and Chintoor police stations reached the spot and began rescue operations along with local villagers.

The victims have been identified as local tourists traveling from Araku Valley and scheduled to reach the Bhadrachalam temple later in the morning.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the accident.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police revealed the accident took place when the bus veered off the road while navigating a sharp curve in the forested ghats, causing it to fall down a steep slope.

It is likely that the bus driver did not see a curve on the road due to heavy fog and ended up in the ravine, a police official said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation to the families of the victims.

