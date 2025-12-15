Delhi's air turns hazardous as thick smog engulfs city

December 15, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in India on Sunday invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the surrounding areas, as a thick blanket of smog was seen over the region since Saturday.

Strictest anti-air pollution measures have been put in place in the region as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450-mark since Saturday, which was termed hazardous for the locals.

As per Stage 4 of GRAP, construction activities were banned, schools were directed to run in hybrid mode, government and private offices were told to work with 50 percent staff capacity, and entry of vehicles belonging to certain categories was restricted in the Indian capital.

Over the past several years, Delhi and the surrounding areas have been grappling with air pollution, especially during the winter months from November to February. The number of people suffering from lung-related diseases rose manyfold during these months.

Meanwhile, several collisions among vehicles were reported from different places in northern India amid foggy conditions on Sunday morning.

