Indian gov't summons Bangladesh envoy over security concerns in Dhaka

Xinhua) 09:50, December 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- India's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh's high commissioner to New Delhi to convey its strong concerns over what it described as a deteriorating security situation in the neighboring country.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah was summoned by India's Ministry of External Affairs, and his attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka, read a statement issued by the ministry.

The move follows the summoning of the Indian high commissioner to Dhaka on Sunday by the Bangladeshi government to convey serious concern over India "allowing" ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to "make incendiary statements" asking her supporters to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold general elections on Feb. 12, 2026.

Bangladesh's interim government took office after Hasina resigned on Aug. 5, 2024, amid unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests, and fled to New Delhi. Since then, she has been in India.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)