Air India's Mumbai flight returns to Delhi following engine shutdown
(Xinhua) 09:23, December 23, 2025
NEW DELHI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- An Air India flight that took off from Delhi for Mumbai Monday morning was forced to make an emergency landing back at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi following an engine shutdown, with no casualties reported, officials said.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Air India flight AI-887 for Mumbai returned to Delhi over a technical snag as the oil pressure on one of its engines dropped to zero.
Air India said it has made an alternate arrangement for the passengers and further stated the airline would fully cooperate with the investigation ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Meanwhile, the ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a detailed report about it.
