Chinese medical team donates medical supplies to hospital in South Sudan

JUBA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 13th batch of the Chinese medical team on Monday donated pharmaceutical products and medical equipment to Juba Teaching Hospital, South Sudan's main referral hospital.

Minister of Health Sarah Cleto Rial said during the donation ceremony in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that Chinese medical teams have offered extensive humanitarian assistance over the years since the country gained independence in 2011.

"For years, the dedicated members of the Chinese medical teams have been more than just doctors; they are our partners, our teachers, and true envoys of goodwill," Cleto said.

She noted that the latest donation of medical equipment is more than a mere gift, as it sends a powerful testament to the enduring friendship and robust partnership between the peoples of the two countries.

In addition, she said that Chinese medical teams have worked closely with their South Sudanese counterparts to save lives and build the capacity of the health system, including the establishment of modern laboratories and the modernization of health facilities.

The Chinese government is currently implementing the second phase of the Juba Teaching Hospital modernization and expansion project to improve the delivery of health services at the main referral hospital.

"This donation directly addresses critical shortages and alleviates immense pressure on our main referral hospital, improving care for countless South Sudanese citizens suffering from malaria, typhoid fever, and other prevalent diseases," Cleto said.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said that health is a key indicator of a prosperous nation and a strong country, adding that the Chinese government has always regarded medical and health cooperation as a key area of friendly cooperation between China and South Sudan.

According to him, a total of 196 Chinese medical personnel have served in South Sudan since 2012, providing medical services to over 90,000 patients, performing more than 1,430 surgeries, and rescuing more than 30,000 critically ill patients.

"The Chinese medical teams are playing an exemplary role in strengthening the friendship between China and South Sudan since the arrival of the first batch of Chinese medical personnel in South Sudan in 2012," he said.

Gift Gibson Natana, deputy director general at Juba Teaching Hospital, commended the support provided by Chinese medical teams over the years, noting that donations of medical equipment have transformed health service delivery at the main referral hospital.

"We are grateful for this cooperation, which has greatly benefited our people, particularly in service provision at Juba Teaching Hospital. Beyond donations of medicine and equipment, the Chinese medical team contributes to service delivery across different departments," he added.

