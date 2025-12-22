Chinese medical team provides free health check-ups for Mozambique workers

MAPUTO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Chinese medical team conducted a free health outreach on Saturday for workers at an industrial company in Maputo, Mozambique's capital, providing on-site medical examinations that were widely praised by employees and company management.

During the outreach, Chinese medical professionals offered general health check-ups, including vision assessments, weight monitoring, and screenings for musculoskeletal and respiratory issues, alongside complementary treatments such as traditional Chinese acupuncture.

"It was very good. This way we can know how our health is," said Rosa Mapanga, a worker of Revotech Industrial, Lda, after the examination.

Dino Kuembo, the company's general manager, said the initiative exceeded expectations.

"I am very happy and grateful for this campaign. When we received the news, everyone was happy," he told Xinhua, emphasizing the importance of health monitoring in the company, given its operations involve chemical products and heavy machinery.

Several workers added that they had never received free workplace medical check-ups, making the outreach especially significant.

"I can only say thank you," said Jaime Maloca, an instructor at the company, after receiving medical guidance.

"Our objective is to provide medical examinations and consultations for local workers and companies free of charge," said Chen Jialei, team leader of the 26th Chinese medical team to Mozambique.

The initiative reflects the spirit of China's foreign medical assistance in strengthening people-to-people ties, Chen said, adding that the team will continue public welfare activities to contribute to a closer China-Mozambique friendship.

