Hainan FTP launches phased zero-carbon industrial park initiative

HAIKOU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has initiated a plan to develop zero-carbon industrial parks, as outlined in a joint notification from five provincial government departments, including the Development and Reform Commission and the Department of Industry and Information Technology.

The initiative aims to phase in low-carbon and zero-carbon transformations across various parks, with qualified zones prioritized to achieve zero-carbon status.

A key focus is building a robust zero-carbon energy infrastructure by integrating renewable sources such as wind, solar, biomass and nuclear power from surrounding areas. This will involve deploying energy storage systems to ensure the stable supply of heat and electricity, promoting direct green power connections, and developing smart microgrids compatible with the main grid to enhance flexibility and security.

The plan encourages industries to adopt carbon-reduction technologies, including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies, and supports research on new materials and future energy solutions. It also accelerates the growth of emerging low-pollution, high-value sectors and fosters a green manufacturing approach where renewable energy produces eco-friendly products.

Beyond energy and industry, the strategy covers energy efficiency improvements to buildings, low-carbon transportation systems, smart carbon management platforms and long-term governance pathways.

China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP -- the world's largest FTP by area -- allowing the freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage and introducing more business-friendly measures.

