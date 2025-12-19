China's opening up policy boosts opportunities for global enterprises: Serbian scholar

Xinhua) 08:09, December 19, 2025

Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's opening-up policy, exemplified by the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), is creating diverse opportunities for enterprises worldwide and strengthening confidence in global economic growth, a Serbian scholar told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade, said China's efforts to establish special economic zones and free trade zones "demonstrate remarkable foresight."

China's Hainan FTP will officially begin island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, marking a key step in the country's push for high-standard opening-up. Ladjevac said the port's reforms of customs and tariffs, services, digital economy, pharmaceuticals, technology and related sectors could prove highly attractive to international investors.

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows an interior view of Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

"By opening new free trade zones and attracting fresh investment, China aims to create greater profit opportunities," she said, adding that the Hainan FTP is the latest example of China's opening-up policy.

Against a backdrop of mounting challenges to the global economy, Ladjevac said China's commitment to high-level opening-up reflects the continuity and determination of its economic development strategy and governance philosophy. "China remains on the path it has followed for decades, consistently emphasizing development for the nation and its people," said Ladjevac, who has visited China more than 30 times.

She noted that Serbia maintains strong economic and trade ties with China, with substantial bilateral trade volumes. Serbia has benefited greatly from bilateral exchanges, she said, demonstrating that Chinese development offers important opportunities for economic transformation and upgrading in emerging markets and developing countries.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China's active advocacy for a more just international trading system has also won broad support among the countries of the Global South, she underlined.

"China is a beacon of multilateral cooperation," she said, adding that by continuously promoting high-level opening-up and shared development, "China is giving the world an opportunity to move toward a more stable future."

