China launches island-wide special customs operations in Hainan FTP

Xinhua) 09:18, December 19, 2025

Officers process border procedures for a crew member of a ship in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Cong Gao/Xinhua)

Border inspection officers patrol at a port in Xiuying of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Yang Jiyong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows the front entrance to Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Border inspection officers learn about a ship from its foreign captain in Yangpu of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Wu Yue/Xinhua)

Officers process border procedures for a ship in Yangpu of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Wu Yue/Xinhua)

Customs officers perform in-shop checks at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Inbound passengers line up for border procedures at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows the Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Customs officers perform in-shop checks at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows part of the Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An immigration officer processes border procedures for inbound passengers at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)

