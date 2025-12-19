China launches island-wide special customs operations in Hainan FTP
Officers process border procedures for a crew member of a ship in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Cong Gao/Xinhua)
Border inspection officers patrol at a port in Xiuying of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Yang Jiyong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows the front entrance to Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Border inspection officers learn about a ship from its foreign captain in Yangpu of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Wu Yue/Xinhua)
Officers process border procedures for a ship in Yangpu of Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Wu Yue/Xinhua)
Customs officers perform in-shop checks at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Inbound passengers line up for border procedures at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows the Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Customs officers perform in-shop checks at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows part of the Xinhai Harbour in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An immigration officer processes border procedures for inbound passengers at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
