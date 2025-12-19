Russian spokesperson lauds new progress in China's Hainan Free Trade Port

Xinhua) 09:26, December 19, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The launch of island-wide special customs operations in China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) will serve as a foundation for Hainan's continued successful development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

At a press briefing, Zakharova said this new progress will also expand business opportunities for those from China and other countries.

The establishment of the Hainan FTP and other free trade zones in China is an effective measure for promoting and diversifying foreign trade and improving foreign trade structure, Zakharova said.

She noted that relevant authorities of Russia and China attach great importance to the development of cooperation in the area of special economic zones.

China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP, the world's largest FTP by area, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage, and introducing more business-friendly measures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)