1st batch of goods undergoes special customs clearance in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:45, December 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a vessel carrying 179,000 tonnes of petrochemical raw materials berthing at Yangpu Port in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

A vessel carrying petrochemical raw materials arrived at Yangpu Port in the morning, marking the first batch of zero-tariff petrochemical raw materials to undergo special customs clearance there after the launch of the special customs operations. The goods amounted to 179,000 tonnes, with the total value of nearly 400 million yuan (about 56.8 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

