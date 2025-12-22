Harmony between humans and nature unfolds at black-necked crane reserve in SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
Snow transformed the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province into a scene of serene beauty, while flocks of elegant cranes glided across the expansive meadows at the reserve.
Here, in this pristine highland sanctuary, people and cranes share a remarkable bond that epitomizes the harmonious coexistence between humanity and the natural world.
Photo shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
Photo shows the splendid sunset glow at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
Photo shows black-necked cranes at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
Black-necked cranes fly over the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
Black-necked cranes forage at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaoyang district, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Zhaoyang district)
