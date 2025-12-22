Lhalu Wetland in China's Xizang confirmed as world's highest altitude natural urban wetland

December 22, 2025

A performance is staged at a certification ceremony for the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2025. Verified by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve has been confirmed as the "highest altitude natural urban wetland." The certification ceremony was held at the wetland on Saturday.

A staff member of the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve displays a certificate issued by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2025. Verified by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve has been confirmed as the "highest altitude natural urban wetland." The certification ceremony was held at the wetland on Saturday.

Bar-headed geese are pictured at the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2025. Verified by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve has been confirmed as the "highest altitude natural urban wetland." The certification ceremony was held at the wetland on Saturday.

Bar-headed geese are pictured at the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve, with the Potala Palace in the background, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2025. Verified by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve has been confirmed as the "highest altitude natural urban wetland." The certification ceremony was held at the wetland on Saturday.

