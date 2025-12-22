Residents celebrate traditional "Gutu Eve" ahead of Tibetan New Year in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:47, December 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows a view of Khorchak Village in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Two days ahead of the Tibetan New Year is the traditional "Gutu Eve" for families to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour, at home. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine, which is a lucky number. "Tu" means "pasta." Nine different fillings like wool, charcoal and chili are placed inside the dough drops, and each of these fillings has a meaning. While in Burang, "Gutu" is a sort of porridge with nine ingredients and also a distinctive dish on the dinner table of the "Gutu Eve."

In Khorchak Village of Burang County, Jamyang Drolma's family is bustling with New Year preparations at home. A pot of "Gutu" steams on the stove, while the "chema," a two-tier rectangular wooden box containing roasted barley and fried wheat grain, is placed to pray for harvest in the next year. This year, the family rejoiced over a bumper harvest of highland barley and peas. "Life is getting better and better, and our New Year celebrations are becoming more lively each year," Jamyang Drolma said with a smile. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Local residents in Tibetan costumes celebrate the "Gutu Eve" in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

Jamyang Drolma prepares "chema" at home in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows "Gutu" cooked at Jamyang Drolma's home in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Jamyang Drolma's mother cooks "Gutu" at their home in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

Local residents celebrate the "Gutu Eve" in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

Jamyang Drolma (2nd L) poses for a group photo with her family in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

A resident shows a note denoting wishes and expectations for the New Year on the "Gutu Eve" in Khorchak Village, Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2025.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)