China, Sri Lanka reaffirm commitment to friendship, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:50, December 19, 2025

COLOMBO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed their commitment to further develop and expand bilateral cooperation during a visit by a delegation of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.

The delegation was led by Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, who met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and held talks with parliament speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

China and Sri Lanka are neighbors that enjoy long-lasting friendship, said Wang. He noted that China is willing to work with Sri Lanka in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and enhancing exchange and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, as well as in various other areas.

He also expressed the Chinese side's willingness to advance the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership and build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future.

Commending Sri Lanka-China relations as enduring and vibrant, the Sri Lankan side expressed gratitude to China for providing timely disaster-relief assistance amid the severe adverse weather that Sri Lanka endured recently.

It stressed its firm adherence to the one-China principle and willingness to further advance friendly cooperation between the two countries.

