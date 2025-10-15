Sri Lankan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes

Xinhua) 09:08, October 15, 2025

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)