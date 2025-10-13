We Are China

Sri Lankan PM arrives in Beijing for upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Xinhua) 10:03, October 13, 2025

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 12, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

