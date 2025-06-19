Senior Chinese official meets Sri Lankan JVP delegation

Xinhua) 10:12, June 19, 2025

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, meets with a delegation of senior cadres from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) of Sri Lanka, led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, met with a delegation of senior cadres from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) of Sri Lanka, led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Shi said China is willing to work with Sri Lanka to, under the strategic guidance of the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen the exchange of experience in party and state governance, and build a community with a shared future.

Silva said Sri Lanka stands ready to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, deepen the inter-party relations and further enhance friendship.

