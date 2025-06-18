Senior CPC official meets with Sri Lankan JVP delegation

Xinhua) 11:13, June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of senior cadres from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna of Sri Lanka, led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, in Beijing on Tuesday.

They also co-chaired a political dialogue between the two parties.

The two sides stressed the need to jointly implement the important common understandings between the heads of state of both countries, enhance exchanges, strengthen cooperation, and contribute to building a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future.

